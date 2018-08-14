New Infrastructure Repairs Are On The Way To One Starkville Neighborhood

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Major upgrades are coming to the Pleasant Acres community in Starkville, upgrades that residents like Cam McMillen describes as being long over due.

“We’ve had more complaints in Pleasant Acres then any other subdivision in town,” said McMillen.

McMillen has lived in the neighborhood for five years and said all too often she makes a call for some much-needed repairs.

“Right now I have a leak in the backyard with sewer,” she said.

“Water leaks particularly kind of springing up all over the place and having to be patched and periodically repaired,” said Bob Boyd, who’s lived in Pleasant Acres for more than 20 years.

However, construction is set to begin on a new project in the neighborhood that’s aimed at eliminating these problems and bringing on new changes.

“I think it’s great,” McMillen expressed. “It’s progressive, it’s going to solve a lot of problems, instead of calling all of the time with minor problems we will have it fixed.”

“We’ll be replacing all of the water and sewer lines that serve that community,” said Jacob Forrester, assistant manger at Starkville Utilities.

According to Forrester, the current infrastructure in the neighborhood has been in place for more than 60 years.

“We evaluated it and we figured out it was more cost effective to go ahead and replace all of the infrastructure instead of continuing to kick that can down the road,” said Forrester.

Forrester said the new project planned for the neighborhood will not only fix residents’s continuous water and sewer problems, but it will help keep them solved for several years to come.

“I think it’s going to work out very well,” said Boyd. “I think it’s going to probably enhance the property values when people hear that we have new infrastructure, it’s going to maybe make the neighborhood more attractive, it’s certainly going to solve a lot of problems for a lot of people in the neighborhood.”

“We are committed to maintaining the public safety, health, and welfare,” said Forrester. “As engineers that’s one of the things that we hold paramount and even through this process, through this construction process we plan to ensure that the public safety is maintained.”

Construction on the project will begin in October and is expected to take four months to be completed.