New judge appointed for the 8th Circuit Court District

WINSTON/NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves appoints a new judge.

Christopher Posey, of Philadelphia, will serve as Circuit Court Judge for the 8th Circuit Court District.

He takes the post after the retirement of Judge Mark Duncan.

Posey has served as assistant district attorney for the 8th District since 2016.

He will begin his new job on July 15 and serve the remainder of a four-year term.

The 8th District covers Leake, Neshoba, Newton, and Scott Counties.

