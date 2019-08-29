New justice complex opens in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new state of the art justice complex in Clay County has opened for business.

The county held a ribbon-cutting for the 27,000 square-foot building Thursday.

The new complex is the old Kroger Building and will have three courtrooms.

One of the courtrooms can seat 115 people. Justice Court will be able to seat 150.

County leaders said the new facility is equipped to ensure safety for employees and visitors.

“We had issues during court; limited space to park. We have more spaces for judges to have more court. It’s a state of the art facility. We had some upgrades with technology. It’s just a win-win for this city and this county,” said District 1 supervisor Lynn Horton.

The building also has offices, meeting space, and secure holding areas.