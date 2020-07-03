New Law Carries Harsher Penalty In Animal Abuse Cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill that allows harsher punishment for animal abusers.

Senate Bill 2658 would make aggravated cruelty to a domesticated cat or dog a felony.

This means they could be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced to three years in prison.

A second offense, within five years, could result in a $10,000 fine and up to ten years in prison.

Another change would allow law enforcement to charge a person for each dog or cat harmed in an incident.

In Defense of Animals, which is based in north Mississippi, has pushed for the legislation for years and is pleased with the passage.

The bill is awaiting Governor Reeves’ signature.