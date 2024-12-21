New law provides direct farm economic assistance for farmers

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman Trent Kelly announced that direct farm economic assistance has been signed into law.

The law is modeled after the Farmer Assistance and Revenue Mitigation Act of 2024.

This funding provides emergency relief to farmers facing unprecedented challenges and inflationary pressures.

Congressman Kelly introduced the FARM Act in response to the economic situation faced by farmers nationwide.

“For too long, our farmers have been asked to do more with less, feeding America and the world under increasingly difficult circumstances,” said Congressman Kelly. “This assistance ensures they have the support they need to keep growing, producing, and feeding our nation.”

This economic assistance addresses the immediate needs of farmers while laying a foundation for future discussions in the 2025 Farm Bill.

