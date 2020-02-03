New Lowndes County sheriff makes several new hires

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins made several new hires at the sheriff’s department, including a narcotics commander.

Some of the positions are in the jail for new detention officers.

Longtime officer Tommy Watkins left the Columbus Police Department and is now an investigator under Hawkins.

Former Lowndes County deputy Brian Turner will now lead the narcotics task force.

He was recently working with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, where Hawkins was also an agent.

Hawkins said many of the positions were filled due to retirements in the department.