New marker at MUW recognizes university’s founding mothers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A new marker on the Mississippi University for Women recognized the university’s Founding Mothers.

The state historical marker unveiled recognizes Sallie Reneau, Olivia Hastings, and Annie Coleman Peyton.

If you are familiar with campus, you may know those are names you will see on buildings. But they also helped bring the university into existence.

Students from MUW and the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science unveiled the marker on campus.

W students did the research that uncovered the story of the work these women did to lobby lawmakers at a time when women couldn’t even vote.

MSMS students explored that research and worked on the proposal to bring the marker to campus.

“To me, this marker names the courageous women from our past who had a vision, not just for females in Mississippi, but for the state as a whole, that could only be achieved by offering opportunities for women,” said Chuck Yarborough, MSMS history teacher.

The W also celebrated its 140th Anniversary this year.

