New month, new severe risk

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While temperatures are staying warm, increased chances for severe storms are moving back into northern Mississippi. Wednesday through Friday, expect to have rain showers, storms, and potentially some severe weather.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures got warm again today. Clear sky conditions will allow our temperatures to drop tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Cloud coverage will be building back into northern Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day is to be expected with high temperatures heading back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be a mixture of seeing clouds and some sun through the first half of the day. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon followed by an increased risk of storm development after 5p. All modes of severe weather will be possible with any storms that matures.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: There is a level 3/5 enhanced risk of severe weather for northern Mississippi, though there is still some uncertainty on timing. Most of the day Thursday across north MS looks relatively tame, though any storm would have potential to become severe. The higher severe weather risk will build in late Thursday evening, likely after midnight. A line of strong to severe storms will sweep across north MS after midnight through daybreak Friday, with threats of wind damage and tornadoes. Rapid clearing and breezy weather will be expected Friday, with highs back in the upper 60s.