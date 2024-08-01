New month, same heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have entered a new month, yet conditions are staying HOT. Temperatures might take a slight drop back over the weekend, but there will be a quick return the following week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Keeping on with the same trends tonight. Today’s heat warnings and advisories continue until 7 or 8PM. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 70s again. A few passing clouds may be possible, though it is going to be a mostly clear night.

FRIDAY: A “cold” front will be slowly pushing in from the NW. This will help bring in a few extra clouds for the end of our week. High temperatures are heading back into the middle to upper 90s. A few of us may see triple digits. Most of the day will be staying dry. By Friday evening, there is a chance of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms to pass across the corner. Not all of us will experience the rain.

WEEKEND: Slightly cooler temperatures are expected, as the upper level high shifts to the West. Highs will drop back into the middle to upper 90s, lessening the chance for triple digits. A few light showers may continue throughout Saturday. Lows continue in the middle 70s.