New month, same heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Going into a new month, temperatures are remaining quite toasty! So far the humidity has stayed calm this week, but it will be returning with a rain chance most days into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to continue being relatively calm. Cloud coverage will be light tonight. Temperatures are going to be warm again tonight, in the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Calm conditions for one more day this week. Upper air ridge keeping the rain away for one last day. Temperatures are staying in the middle 90s for the middle of the week. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be maintaining in the middle 90s. Rain showers and storms will be expected every day out of this week and into the beginning of next. Rain chances currently hold steady at 30-40%. Low temperatures continue in the low to middle 70s.