New MUW President Has A Vision And A Plan To Continue Moving The University Forward

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been just over a week since Nora Miller was selected as the new president of Mississippi University for Women.

When it came to selecting a candidate, the university made it clear it wanted someone who’s a proven leader and knows the school.

MUW has witnessed a lot of changes over the past several years, but one thing that has always remained the same is the warm smile, dedication, and commitment to excellence from Miller.

“I am what you see,” said Miller, MUW President. “I’m pretty candid with people, I love Columbus, I love the community, I love family.”

However, there’s one other thing Miller also loves, that is being the newly appointed president at MUW.

“It’s just really exciting to think that I came here as a student many years ago and never would’ve dreamed that I would work here much less be president,” Miller expressed.

Miller was first introduced to MUW as a student.

She admits, initially it wasn’t her intent to enroll at the university.

“I had never heard of the W actually,” Miller recalled. “I grew up in St. Louis and came home from high school one day and there was an envelope and I didn’t know anything about it and I just kind of, actually I threw it out.”

However, after some strong persuasion from her parents Miller finally gave in.

She took took a trip down south to visit the campus, and it’s safe to say, the university has had a hold on her ever since.

Miller has worked at the university for nearly two decades.

She’s served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now that she’s the schools top the leader, the new president has three themes she’s wants to focus on to help push the “W” forward, the first one is adaptability.

“That’s adapting our programs to what businesses and what employers are looking for, adapting our teaching models and our approach to meet students wherever they are in their preparation,” Miller explained.

She also wants to focus on positivity.

“We can say oh this guy is falling, state support is dwindling, but no, we need to look at that as an opportunity for us to be more self-reliant,” Miller described. “We need to look at positive things and look for the positive outcome.”

Lastly, the new president wants to focus on responsibility.

“We need to be responsible for our own future and we need to give our students the tools that they need,” said Miller. “They have to be responsible for their own academic success, but we need to make it possible for them.”

With this selection Miller becomes the 13th president to serve as president at MUW.

She’ll be replacing Doctor Jim Borsig who announced his retirement earlier this year.