New outpatient pavilion project underway at Noxubee General Hospital

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Access to healthcare is an issue in many rural areas across the state.

A new building project at Noxubee General Hospital will address that issue.

A groundbreaking was held today for the future Outpatient Pavilion at the hospital.

The new facility will bring several different providers, including specialists, speech, physical, and occupational therapy, and other services all together under one roof and much closer to home.

Hospital leaders and others involved in the project are excited about what the addition will mean to the people of Noxubee County.

<“It’s going to bring diagnostic testing that we’ve not had in the community, and we won’t have to travel. We’ll be able to keep it local, keep it accessible, and improve outcomes in our community,” said Meg Ebert, CEO of Noxubee General Hospital.

“I’m just excited to see this come to fruition. It’s been a long road, but we’ve had a lot of input, a lot of help from the hospital, clinic-side, Meg; the project manager on the hospital side, Courtney Bush. It’s been a great experience, and I’m excited to see it get built,” said Principal Architect Kharma Leonard.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.