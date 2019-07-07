Embra Jackson has been named the new pastor of The First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Jackson says his new position is more than just a title. He says the position holds historic value.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A church in Tupelo has a new pastor, and for the first time in over 150 years they’re doing things a little differently.

Jackson said his new position is more than just a title. He says the position holds historic value.

“For me it’s really something very significant never imagined I would be in this position I am the first African-American senior pastor at this church”, said Jackson.

Jackson said it’s a achievement he never dreamed of accomplishing.

“I started off with Jackson,Mississippi and various schools in and around Jackson graduate of Tougaloo College right outside of Jackson. Never would’ve imagined that I would be here because the particular area in which I went to college was one more with civil rights inferences and an emphasis of trying to lift all people up”, said Jackson.

And the reaction from members of his congregation was more than he expected.

“I was overwhelmed by the reaction I received not only my first Sunday, but when the announcement was made about me being the senior pastor here, got phone calls, letters, we’ve been inundated my family and I with food kind words and the reception Sunday was just overwhelming”, said Jackson.

According to their website, the church was first organized in 1867.