New Pickens County sheriff looking to the future

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County’s new sheriff said he’s looking to the future and ready to make a positive impact.

Thursday was Sheriff Todd Hall’s first day on the job.

- Advertisement -

The former Gordo Police Chief said he’s ready to work for the people of the west Alabama county and instill confidence in the sheriff’s department.

Governor Kay Ivey appointed Hall to the position Wednesday. This came after former Sheriff David Abston resigned and later pled guilty to two federal charges.

Hall believed county leaders willing to listen to what needs deputies have while on patrol.

“Resources are always a problem in a rural area and Pickens County is a very rural county, and resources are an issue with us. So, we’re going to be looking to work with the county commission, and I’ve already spoken with some of the commissioners, and all, and they understand our position,” said Sheriff Hall.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless served as acting sheriff until Hall was appointed.