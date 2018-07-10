New pilot students at CAFB welcomed to Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Air Force Base and the community welcomes two new classes of future aviators.

Area companies sponsoring the new classes talked with the airmen and answered questions about the area.

Each class has a pilot partner.

Between the two classes, there will be 31 students.

There will also be 5 international students.

The goal is to better connect the training pilots with the community that they will call home over the next few months.

Class 19-17 and 19-18 will graduate next May and June.