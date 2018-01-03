New President Elected For Board Of Supervisors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A new year means a new president for Lee County’s Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Mike Smith, who represents the second district, was elected president of the board during their regular meeting this morning.

Smith has represented district two since 2015. The newly elected board president says there is a lot of work to continue, including hiring a second judge for youth court.

However, Smith believes the most pressing issue will deal with expanding the Lee County Jail.

“I hope we get some true and accurate answers on what part of current facility we have we can use and use everything we can use, economical to use, and build something what we don’t have, and hopefully I would like to see the justice court and possibly municipal court of Tupelo moved over there where we don’t have to transport prisoners back and forth,” Smith said.

District Two runs from the north side of Tupelo to the northwest corner of the county, including parts of Guntown and most of Saltillo.