New President Elected For Board Of Supervisors

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A new year means a new president for Lee County’s Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Mike Smith, who represents the second district, was elected president of the board during their regular meeting this morning.

Smith has represented district two since 2015.  The newly elected board president says there is a lot of work to continue, including hiring a second judge for youth court.

However, Smith believes the most pressing issue will deal with expanding the Lee County Jail.

“I hope we get some true and accurate answers on what part of current facility we have we can use and use everything we can use, economical to use, and build something what we don’t have, and hopefully I would like to see the justice court and possibly municipal court of Tupelo moved over there where we don’t have to transport prisoners back and forth,” Smith said.

District Two runs from the north side of Tupelo to the northwest corner of the county,  including parts of Guntown and most of Saltillo.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Questions Continue To Linger Concerning Special Election In Aberdeen
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Columbus Names New Police Chief
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
First Baby Of 2018 At BMH
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup