New project aims to enhance historic Tupelo football field

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a lively celebration Thursday evening as those in Tupelo learned about the Robins Field-Elizabeth Ford Initiative.

The project will raise funds to make improvements to the historic field, which used to serve as the main football field for the area.

- Advertisement -

A memorial wall will feature plaques honoring the memory of band members, cheerleaders, football and track athletes, coaches and other people who made memories at the field through the decades.

“We want to get a consensus through the community that everybody’s on board and then once we have consensus and approval from the city of Tupelo, then we’ll proceed, with the program of donations. We will have a level of donations, commemorative plaques for sale and go from there,” said Tony Ford.

The project is in honor of Elizabeth Ford, who was the first female assistant administrator-vice president at NMMC.

Donations can be made through the CREATE Foundation.