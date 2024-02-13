New proposed name: Wynbridge State University of Mississippi

The finalists were Wynbridge, Wynbright, and Welbright.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time this year, Mississippi University for Women unveiled a proposed new name.

In an email to alums Friday, W President Nora Miller said that the Naming Task Force decided to “boldly pivot from the strategy laid out by the creative agency and recommit to centering our university brand identity as ‘The W’.”

After backlash to the University’s original choice, Mississippi Brightwell University, the university again took name suggestions and whittled the selections down to three finalists, two of which were alumni submissions.

A survey was conducted to gauge the acceptance of the names.

Miller and the Naming Task Force have been studying the results of that survey.

The university announced the new proposed name on February 13 in front of Poindexter Hall on the MUW campus as Wynbridge State University of Mississippi.

