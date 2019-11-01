New restaurant policy could welcome dogs

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like to dine out, you may start to notice some four-legged friends joining their owners at restaurants.

It’s a policy many restaurants have been waiting for. The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued new guidelines allowing some pets to join their owners when they head out to eat, but there are some rules.

It’s a new day for dog owners across the state. Restaurants now have the option of letting your furry friend join you on their patios.

“Well, that means a lot of happier guests, we love animals, we, of course, have an entrance for people to come in with their animals and of course if they want to go into this door but we definitely love pets,” said assistant manager of Central Station Grill Amanda Allen.

Many eateries in Starkville have had a soft spot for pups even before the new policy went into action.

“We’ve had people that bring that have brought their dogs up here. It’s never been a real big issue, but I think it needs to be addressed in terms of just okay; what are the rules,” said Jay Yates, the owner of the Veranda.

According to the State Department of Health, participating restaurants must have a separate outside designated dog-friendly area.

Disposable dishes and utensils are required, and pets can’t come into contact with items involved in foodservice operations.

Yates said it’s a price he is willing to pay.

“I’m not a big one on regulation, but it’s not that big of a deal. I mean, it’s just kind of codified what everybody wants to do anyway. So, you know, that’s it really is we’re doing some training with our staff about how to handle situations, making sure that we’re right on top of, you know, they had to be on the leash, you know, all the stuff that’s actually in the law itself,” said Yates.

Many owners see the new guidelines as a plus.

“I think it’s a great thing, anything to kind of promote the business and the quality of life and people being out with their pets and this type of thing, I think is an overall good thing for the long term,” said Yates.

The new policy lets restaurants choose if they want to participate. Just remember your canine companion must be on a leash and under control.