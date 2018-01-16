New Restaurant Tax Resolution Sent To Lawmakers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approve an amended two percent restaurant tax proposal to send to lawmakers.

In the new version, a floor level is removed from restaurants that generate a certain amount of money.

This means each restaurant in the county and city would be required to collect a two percent tax.

Also under the agreement, the CVB board will be an at-large process.

If approved, the Golden Triangle Development LINK would still receive a flat $250,000 from the tax.

The city passed its own resolution for the tax but have not moved forward since.

Before the tax could be renewed later this year, legislators must pass the resolution in both chambers in Jackson.