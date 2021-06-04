New roofing company coming to Vernon and will bring new jobs

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – 70 jobs will be headed to West Alabama over the next three years.

Trachte Building Systems is investing more than 11.5 million dollars at its Roof Mart facility in Vernon.

Building improvements and new machinery, along with more employees were recently announced by the company.

The company builds and designs metal roofing systems and wall panels.

The Vernon facility recently produced its first roll-up door, where 56 people currently work.

“Anybody that comes into visit, salespeople, customers from outside this area will come in and see what the city of Vernon has to offer. And that is how we grow,” said Mayor Glenn Crawford. “We get people to who don’t know about us and we bring them to town and Trachte is going to help us do that in a lot of different ways.”

Roof Mart is expected to employ 110 folks by 2025.