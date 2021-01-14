New sawmill coming to Winona will create 150 jobs

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A state-of-the-art sawmill will bring more than 100 jobs to Winona.

According to a press release from the Mississippi Development Authority, Biewer Lumber is investing $130 million into the project.

The new facility will provide the area with 150 jobs.

Biewer Lumber is a family-owned company headquartered in St. Clair, Michigan.

The company operates five sawmills: two in Michigan, two in Wisconsin, and one in Newton, Mississippi.

The facility in Newton was built in 2016 and employs 175 people.

The mill in Winona will produce up to 350 million board feet of lumber per year.

Montgomery County is providing a fee-in-lieu of property taxes.