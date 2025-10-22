New sawmill expansion in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Southeastern Timber Products has expanded — bringing more jobs and business to the area.

The lumber mill has been part of the community for more than 50 years and now, it’s ready for the future.

“People all over North and North Central Mississippi are going to benefit from this capital investment made from Southeastern Timber Products. I couldn’t be more excited for the county, for the region and for the entire state,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

This 120-million-dollar investment is just one of the new additions to the lumber mill.

In 2021, STP teamed up with Tolko, a Canadian forest company, to drive new growth.

That partnership led to a new sawmill completed this summer.

“We built a sawmill from the ground up, new crane, all new machinery,” said STP Plant Manager Jason Watson.

STP gets lumber from landowners in 15 surrounding counties — boosting business for loggers, truckers, and local stores.

“We’re looking forward to our forestry landowners having additional markets for their timber products. It should help them increase prices for their timber. It’s just a wonderful day and a wonderful time for the county,” said Randy Loper, the Executive Director for Choctaw County Economic Development District.

The mill’s production is expected to jump from 100 million to 300 million board feet a year — adding 40 new jobs and a major economic impact.

“You’re going to have more people selling fuel to loggers and additional truckers will be stopping to eat lunch and buying things in the county,” said Loper.

With those jobs paying above the county average, state leaders say Choctaw County’s future looks stronger than ever.

A new planer mill was also added in 2024.

The Economic Development District said the county hopes to add a new public road to help with log traffic in the future.

