New scam leads to an arrest in Prentiss Co.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-traveled scam suspect’s latest stop is the Prentiss County Jail, thanks to a year-long investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Prentiss County investigators began looking into a Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes scam in June 2024, when an area senior citizen reported that he had been scammed.

In these scams, the con man convinces the victim they’ve won millions of dollars in cash and merchandise.

They then start asking for payment, usually in the form of loadable gift or credit cards, to cover fees and costs.

In this case, they also asked for a cashier’s check, which helped trace a suspect, identified as Delroy Escoffery, a Jamaican national, who travels frequently to the U.S.

Escoffery’s name was entered into a national crime database, and he was arrested in Florida as he tried to leave the country.

He was also wanted in New York State, and transferred there to face charges.

Last month, he was indicted by a Prentiss County Grand Jury for Mail Fraud and 2 counts of False Pretenses.

He was extradited from New York to Prentiss County.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

