New scam reported in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scam in Winston County is portraying itself as law enforcement.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam caller identifying themselves as Sergeant Grady with the sheriff’s department.

The scammer is telling people they have warrants out for their arrest and to drive to the station to fill out paperwork.

This is a scam.

There is no Sergeant Grady who is employed with the department.

If you receive a call from this person, hang up the phone and block the number.

And a reminder to never give out personal information over the phone.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.