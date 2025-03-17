New scam surfaces after gas leak in Lee Co.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Times of crisis bring out the best in people and the worst.

In Lee County, the disruption of natural gas service has prompted a new scam.

The Tupelo Police Department has received reports of people posing as employees of Atmos Energy and charging residents to restore natural gas service.

This is a scam.

Law Enforcement officers are telling residents, that if you are approached and suspect a scam, do not give them any money.

Please call your local law enforcement and report it immediately.

