New scam surfaces after gas leak in Lee Co.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Times of crisis bring out the best in people and the worst.
In Lee County, the disruption of natural gas service has prompted a new scam.
The Tupelo Police Department has received reports of people posing as employees of Atmos Energy and charging residents to restore natural gas service.
This is a scam.
Law Enforcement officers are telling residents, that if you are approached and suspect a scam, do not give them any money.
Please call your local law enforcement and report it immediately.