New school lunch guidelines could require fewer fruits and vegetables

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Eat your vegetables. You probably remember your mom insisting on a clean plate, but what goes into a balanced meal is often up for debate.

School lunch is arguably one of the most important moments of the day.

Most trays will have a meat, a grain, a fruit, and a vegetable, but some of these food groups could disappear from your child’s plate in the coming months.

Since 1916, the USDA has gone through about nine different food guidelines for school districts across the country.

The Food Pyramid is one of their most recognizable guides; however, their most recent symbol is the Obama-era “MyPlate” design.

“We have five food groups, or food components, that we’re required to offer every day. Meat, meat alternate, the grains, vegetable, fruit, and milk,” said Amy Rollins.

Rollins is the Child Nutrition Director for Webster County Schools.

She said the current guideline puts an emphasis on fruits and vegetables.

“You want half of your plate to be fruits and vegetables and the other half consists of meats and grains,” said Rollins.

In fact, children have to select either a fruit or vegetable for the meal to be reimbursable by the government.

“We’re required to offer the orange vegetable, the dark green vegetables, the legumes, so we still have to fit that all in within a week,” said Rollins.

Children can pick up to five items for their trays, but Rollins said this is a rare sight.

“They’re able to pick up that much. Most of the time they don’t. Most of the time its meat, grain, and the fruit or vegetable that they are encouraged to pick up,” said Rollins.

Whatever the children don’t pick up or eat gets thrown away.

This is why the Trump administration has recently purposed rollbacks on fruits and vegetables.

Cafeteria worker Rebecca Tulipan said regardless of guidelines, instilling healthy eating habits at an early age is most important.

“There’s a lot of different categories they get to choose from to give them healthier choices,” said Tulipan.

“Even if it’s just one or two kids that we get to try something new and they like it, you know, I would hope that that’s something we could accomplish,” said Rollins.

Making a happy plate… Helps make a happy kid.

“If they don’t see nothing but a smile, and It makes their day easier, hey, we’ve done our job then,” said Tulipan.

The proposed rules from the Trump administration will be published on Jan. 23 and will be subject to a public comment period for 60 days before becoming finalized.