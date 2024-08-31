Amory set for first home game on new field and in new stadium

Community rallied around the high school after a tornado destroyed the football stadium in March of 2023

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – As students were taking photos on the new football field, Director of Operations Coty Cox was making sure everything was in place for the first home game in the new Panther Stadium.

“I think us being able to rebound as quickly as we did is a testimony to Amory as a whole, it is not just the school, it is the town, from Main Street to the school board to local businesses, this is a town that has a vibrant tradition and a lot of pride,” Cox said.

That tradition and pride were evident in the days and months after the tornado, as the community and volunteers rebuilt, clearing the debris, making plans for the new stadium, and breaking ground in February.

“We have a four million dollar field, one point million dollar concession stand, one point eight million dollar bleachers,” Cox said.

The stadium also features a jumbo tron and seating for more than 3,000. Amory Mayor Corey Glenn says playing the first game in the new stadium is another part of the town and county’s long healing process.

“A lot of hard work, commitment, lot of sweat, people getting behind the recovery process, we are thankful, as it relates to Monroe County, we are resilient people, we stuck together and created this nice venue, such a nice place to get together and celebrate a lot of recovery,” Mayor Glenn said.

Tupelo opened its field for Amory’s home games last season, and members of the class of 2025 say they are glad to be back on their home turf for their senior year.

“We are back and bigger, feels great to be back at home, I’m on the dance team, ready to cheer on, make it feel like home again,” said Kanesha Freeman.

“Sometimes you have adversity and you have to fight through it,” said Chris Hampton, who is also an Offensive Lineman for the Panthers.

“It is super exciting, I am super happy for the boys and I hope they cherish every moment of this and take advantage of the opportunity they have on the new field,” said Ella Phillips.

Amory is looking for a win against Pontotoc, but this story of rebuilding and overcoming adversity is a victory the students, community, and region will never forget.

The high school was also damaged, but classes could be held as repairs took place.