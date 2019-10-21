New “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” trailer released

“Star Wars” fans were taken back to a “galaxy far, far away” Monday night with a new trailer for the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters December 20. Those watching the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots were treated to the final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The clip starts ominously with Daisy Ridley’s character Rey running through a forest with her light saber and also epic battle scenes — including all the familiar characters and droids fans have grown to love. “The saga will end … the story lives forever” the trailer reads. And Luke Skywalker is heard telling Rey, “The force will be with you … always” in a voice over.

- Advertisement -

There’s also a memorable scene with fan favorite C-3PO delivering this line: “Taking one last look … at my friends.”

Watch the entire trailer below:

[embedded content]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer by Star Wars on YouTube

Billy Dee Williams is returning to play Lando Calrissian in the final installment of the Skywalker saga. He’s not the only “Star Wars” vet coming back to the franchise: Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd and even Carrie Fisher will appear in the upcoming film, according to director J.J. Abrams, who also helmed 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” followed by “The Last Jedi.”

Abrams told Entertainment Weekly the new movie “is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around.”

The first trailer released in April featured Rey, breathing heavily and standing on a desert planet — possibly Jakku, where Rey is from and where she first met Finn — or Tatooine, Luke Skywalker’s home planet, which hasn’t yet appeared in the trilogy.

[embedded content]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser by Star Wars on YouTube

In August, fans saw a “sizzle reel” featuring Rey wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber, which according to CNET set off fan speculation about the character possibly turning to the dark side.

Abrams is determined to button up this part of the “Star Wars” saga.

“So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible,” Abrams said in the Entertainment Weekly interview.

When the “The Rise of Skywalker” wrapped up filming in February, actor John Boyega tweeted, “It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. JJ thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Returning stars include Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, Domhnall Gleeson as Hux, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Billie Lourd as Kaydel Ko Connix, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa (thanks to archival footage).

“Star Wars” cast: 25 greatest untold stories 29 photos

Sophie Lewis contributed to this report.