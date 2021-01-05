New state flag at the top of the first legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The final steps are in place to make the new state flag of Mississippi official.

On the first day of the legislative session. house members in Jackson voted 119 to 1 to accept the new flag. The flag depicts the state flower, a magnolia, and the words – “In God We Trust.”

- Advertisement -

More than 70% of voters approved the new design in November.

Next, the state senate votes to approve the flag. That should happen tomorrow.

The bill will then go to the governor’s desk for signature or veto.

The Mississippi Legislature voted to remove the old flag in June.

That flag included the Confederate battle symbol.

The move came as part of serious conversations about Black Lives Matter and local communities marched to bring awareness to a racial divide. Many cities and all of Mississippi’s universities no longer flew the old flag because of the unwanted symbolism.

Lawmakers received support for a new flag from business leaders, clergy and educators statewide – and that was confirmed at the polls.