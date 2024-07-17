New state law strives to ensure voting for inmates in jail

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new law that went into effect in July makes voting easier for some incarcerated individuals.

Mississippi is one of the six states that made the changes to allow some who are serving time to do their civic duty.

Mississippi House Bill 1406 became law on July 1.

One of its provisions will make it possible for some inmates to exercise their right to vote even from behind bars.

It allows those who are incarcerated for a nondisenfranchising crime to receive an absentee ballot.

They can either go in person or call and request a ballot to vote.

Clay County Circuit Clerk, Kim Brown Hood explains one reason why the law was needed.

“We all had a lot of questions as circuit clerks because we have reasons we have to follow by law to give you a reason to vote absentee and there wasn’t one specifically pertained to somebody that was incarcerated and so I think they just cured that problem with this law,” Hood said.

While it allows for access to voting, there are some stipulations, like the residency requirement.

“If you were incarcerated in Clay County jail, but your former address, your home address is in Baldwyn, you have to vote in the county that you are from,” Hood said. “You cannot vote in Clay County just because you’re residing in the Clay County jail. You have to go vote in the county where you resided previously before you were incarcerated.”

And you must already be a registered voter.

Clay County Sheriff, Eddie Scott said the new law is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s positive because we work closely with our circuit clerks and anything that makes it more easier and understandable for the public I think it’s a good thing,” Scott said. “The opportunities are there so I’m thinking we are always promoting for individuals to vote so hopefully it will.”

Sheriff Scott and Circuit Clerk Kim Brown Hood said that is fair for all inmates to have the opportunity to vote.

