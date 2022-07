New stop sign being installed at the intersection of Russell and Mill Streets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Change is coming to a busy intersection in Starkville.

City crews are installing a stop sign at the intersection of Russell and Mill Streets.

Due to the high volume of traffic and concerns for safety, the intersection is being converted to a 3 Way Stop, starting Tuesday, July 26th.

Work is scheduled to start around 8:30 in the morning, and should be finished the same day.