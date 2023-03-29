New storms for northern Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions will stay calm for another day, but the next round of storms is getting ready to move into northern Mississippi Friday evening. Temperatures are heading back into the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage will stay light overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s again tonight.

THURSDAY: One last calm day for the week. High temperatures are working their way back up, heading towards the middle 70s. Cloud coverage will be filling back in across Mississippi late Thursday and into Friday morning. Low temperatures Friday morning will be a bit more mild, in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will start with heavy cloud overage and a few spotty showers. There is an expected time throughout the afternoon where some of the cloud coverage will clear out, allowing highs to reach 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms could begin developing as early as 4-5p across parts of the state. These will likely have a limited (but not zero) risk of severe weather. After 6p, additional storms will develop and will have a higher chance of producing severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. This severe threat will likely continue past midnight as storms potentially merge into a line. While specifics are still uncertain however, signs are pointing to another significant threat of severe weather. the WCBI weather team is keeping our eyes on this system and will provide any further updates.