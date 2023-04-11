New stretch of highway opens in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new Mississippi highway is open for travel.

State Route 76, also referred to as “Corridor V”, is located in Itawamba County.

The nine-mile four-lane highway connects State Route 25 to State Route 23.

The placement of the new travel landmark is designed to create accessible travel ways for goods and the supply chain that includes the Automobile industry and other suppliers in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

This is a slow open so be aware of construction crews still on the highway.

A formal ribbon cutting for State Route 76 will be held in the coming days.

