New students means an increase in moving trucks/trailers in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The next three weeks will be busy for college towns across the state, and Starkville is no exception.

Hundreds of people will be moving into town in the next few days, and some of them will use moving companies to help them get here.

Kim Moreland owns three of the five U-Haul dealerships in Starkville.

She said this time of year is the busiest for her business.

“It gets hectic. Today alone we’ve sent out 15 local rentals, and that’s trucks and trailers. They will come back and we will rent them out again today,” said Moreland.

Folks will be coming from all over to attend college at Mississippi State University, and that means Moreland will be getting trucks and trailers from several different states.

“Florida, Texas, all over. So, this will be the first wave of it. I think I’ve got 55 pieces of equipment expected in today and tomorrow to drop, and that’s not counting the ones that haven’t already picked up yet… Last year I got in 127 trailers and 74 trucks,” said Moreland.

That’s a lot of equipment for one area.

Moreland said she often has to find other places for the rentals to go.

“We’ll send a bunch of it out to other dealers that I was telling you about that I like to give equipment to because they don’t get the influx of equipment like I do. Then next week we’ll get another load,” said Moreland.

Moreland’s business has made the U-Haul Top 100 list seven times this year– an achievement only 2% of the company’s dealerships even qualify for.

She said a lot of that has to do with customer service.

“My customers get a text message from me, from my personal cell phone. I tell them my name, our address and if they need anything feel free to text or call. It helps out because you’d be surprised how many people are coming to Starkille for the frist time, don’t know anything about Starkville,” Said Moreland.

At the end of the day, Moreland say’s there’s one thing that gets her business through it’s peak season.

“Organization. You have to keep it organized to keep it running, and like I said, when you get 127 trailers in, you have to keep it organized,” said Moreland.