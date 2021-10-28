New subcommittee will recommend how the state spends 1.8 billion dollars.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hoseman has created a new subcommittee that will recommend how the state spends 1.8 billion dollars.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Hosemann says the funds were allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

The seven state senators will make recommendations to the full Senate on how they believe the money can be spent.

There are restrictions but ARPA funds can be used for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Some tourism and COVID-related expenses are also eligible.

From our area, State Senators Rita Parks of Alcorn County and Bart Williams of Oktibbeha County are on the new appropriations subcommittee.