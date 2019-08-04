New superintendent sets high standard

OKOLONA, Miss (WCBI)- There’s a new superintendent in the Okolona School Disctict,

On Sunday the community came together to welcome him.

The Okolona school district has high expectations for this school year

Those expectations were set by their new superintendent

“This time next year we should be an A or B district and I believe that with my heart, soul, and mind. We have the people here, we have certified teachers in every classroom we have great people in the district office staff. I feel that as a partnership with the community we should be an A or B district,” said Spence.

Chad Spence who has seen success in the past as a principal says that a major key is getting Parents involved

“Parental involvement is very important we’re going to find ways for parents to come out for PTO meetings. If it means staying late or having functions on Saturdays,” said Spence.

Spence also wants parents to know that students are safe when at school

“Safety is the number one focus for this school year. We’re going to make sure that our schools are safe from 7 to 7 from 7 until everyday. They need to feel that while they’re at school they’re safe,” said Spence.

The Okolona school district has open house on Monday August 5th