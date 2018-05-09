New task force aims to raise state test scores

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Department of Education hopes a new Task Force will help improve student test scores.

The job of the “Mississippi Student Testing Task Force” is examining student testing to determine what practices work best for student progress in meeting grade-level and subject area learning.

A couple of educators from our area are on that task force, including Dr. Eddie Peasant of Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District and Whitney Drewrey, the Teacher of the year from Lafayette Upper Elementary.

In addition, 4 students from each Mississippi congressional district, will be selected to represent their peers in discussions on how the state gets their classmates ready for college.