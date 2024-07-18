New tech helps Neshoba County deputies patrol county fair

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office will have a new tool to keep an eye on crowds at the annual Neshoba County Fair this year.

This news comes after a car burglary on the grounds this week. It happened in the camper area.

Sheriff Eric Clark said there have been auto burglaries before, during, and after the fair in the past few years.

This year, deputies plan to use a thermal imaging drone to help patrol the area.

Investigators have the two people in this image in custody. Others are being sought.

Deputies also recovered a stolen shotgun.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X