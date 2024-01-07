New thrift shop has opened in Steens

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the Golden Triangle now have a new place to shop.

The Midnight Shift Thrift store celebrated its grand opening today.

The thrift store is selling items such as purses, shoes, clothes, and other household items.

Store owner Cherish Carter says she is thrilled about the store opening.

“Well first off there is nothing in between Columbus and Alabama on Highway 12, so we just want to be a one-stop shop where you can pick up a birthday present, or just something that you would like for yourself,” said midnight shift store owner Cherish Carter.

The store will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays.

