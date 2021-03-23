TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The largest high school in the state is getting a new band director.

It is the fourth block and THS Band Director Rick Murphy and Associate Director of Bands, Cliff Moore, are busy leading the wind symphony.

Murphy is retiring after leading the THS Golden Wave Band program for five years. Murphy says he’s proud of the many accomplishments and awards the band has won under his leadership. He says one of the proudest moments was marching in the Inaugural Parade for President Donald Trump in 2016.

“That was a big deal, not only for me but also for the City of Tupelo, the band had gone in 1989, with Floyd and so here we are going to the Inaugural Parade my very first year and that kind of set the bar rolling, I can tell you right now, the band is in better shape than when I got here,” Murphy said.

Moore was selected to take the helm after Murphy retires. He has served as associate director of bands for four years but has deep roots at the school.

“My history at Tupelo goes back to August 1993 when I walked through the doors as a freshman at Tupelo High School,” Moore said.

Moore was also in the Golden Wave Band and has some goals for the young musicians.

“We want to shine the national spotlight on the Tupelo band, we want to give our students the opportunity to perform in some venues that they will never forget for the rest of their lives, whether it’s marching down Main Street USA at Walt Disney World, or playing onstage at Carnegie Hall, we want to put our students in that kind of position to be successful,” Moore said.

Principal Art Dobbs says Moore will build on the solid foundation left by Murphy.

“Cliff’s going to pick up where he left off and keep pushing Tupelo High School Band to new heights,” Principal Dobbs said.

Murphy’s last day is June 30th, in the meantime, Moore will continue serving as associate director and at the same time, preparing for his new role, assuring a smooth transition.

Murphy says it has been an honor working in Tupelo with a community that supports its Golden Wave Band.