New traffic gates now on the Mississippi State University campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Workers have finished installing new traffic gates on the Mississippi State University campus.

The gates are designed to limit car traffic on Hardy Road and President’s Circle.

It’s part of the University’s long-term plan to expand the pedestrian core on campus, increasing walkability around the heart of the University.

Parking areas inside of the corridor will be accessible by permit only to faculty and staff.

Many parking lots on campus are already gated.

The new gates go into effect on August 1st.