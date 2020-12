OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new traffic light at a dangerous intersection is up and in test mode.

This is Poorhouse Road at Old Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County.

Over the years, the Oktibbeha County sheriff’s department has worked on a number of accidents at this intersection.

That’s why the Mississippi Department of Transportation studied the traffic volumes in the area to determine the need.

Supervisors approved the traffic signal. It is scheduled to be fully online by Wednesday.