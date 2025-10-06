New trails open to the public in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents and visitors have a new fitness option in Lowndes County.

Phase two of Lowndes County Recreation’s Exercise Trail officially opened on October 6.

People have already been using it, and the reviews have been positive.

The Exercise Trail is adjacent to the Roger Short Soccer Complex and offers walking/running paths along with exercise stations.

It is also handicapped accessible.

The first phase began in 2021 under the late Roger Short.

Funding for this latest phase was made possible by grants applied for by Tom Velek during his time as Interim Recreation Director.

Current Director Jennifer Claybrook said the trail is another way for the department to live up to its goal of improving the quality of life for residents and visitors to the area.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X