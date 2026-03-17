New video released on vehicle suspected to be involved in Monroe Co. murder case

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen Police Department are releasing new video of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a murder case.

Anfernee Orr was shot and killed on September 6, 2025.

Orr was leaving the Henry’s Sports Bar just minutes before the call came in.

Video shared from law enforcement shows a dark-colored SUV that followed Orr immediately after leaving the sports bar.

Law enforcement is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying this vehicle and the possible suspects involved in the case.

If anyone has information on the suspected vehicle or persons involved in the case, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department or the Aberdeen Police Department.

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