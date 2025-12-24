New weight-loss pill to hit market

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Losing weight may be getting easier.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the pill version of the weight-loss drug WeGovy.

“I think it’s exciting, you can imagine the number that much rather take a tablet,” said Pharmacist Sam Durham with Durham Pharmacy in Vernon.

Previously, WeGovy and some other GLP-1 medications were only available through injections.

Semaglutide, one of the main ingredients in the GLPs also helps treat Type 2 Diabetes.

The National Center for Health Statistics say 40.3 percent of Americans are affected by Obesity.

And the access to the new pill could bring that number down.

“They’re used to help control blood sugar, and then in turn, by lowering your blood sugar, you can also maybe have some weight loss. It gives you a feeling of ‘full’ and you’re not so eager and don’t want to eat so much,” said Durham.

WeGovy is the first oral GLP drug for weight loss that will be on the market.

The daily pill contains 25 milligrams of semaglutide to help fight obesity.

Pharmacist Sam Durham said his pharmacy sells all types of GLP drugs — including WeGovy and Ozempic — if the patient has a prescription.

“They’ve been around for a while, and actually more companies now are covering them, more insurance companies are starting to cover the medication. So, we see more patients wanting to use the drug,” said Durham.

The GLPs usually cost around $1,000 or more for an injection.

However, with the pills, the cost may drop to as low as $149.

Durham advises patients to be mindful when taking the pill.

“Like the injectable drugs, with the WeGovy tablet, you need to be monitored by your provider. It’s important that someone looks after you because there are some side effects. It’s nice to get the weight loss, but you have to make sure it’s done in the right way,” said Durham.

Some GLP side effects include nausea, diarrhea or constipation.

However, Durham said some patients have dropped more than 200 pounds over 6 months–using a GLP.

WeGovy drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk plans to launch the pill in the U.S. in January 2026.

