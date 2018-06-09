New Woodland Landmark

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The residents of Woodland have a landmark for people coming or leaving Chickasaw County.

Saturday morning the town held a flag raising ceremony before hoisting a 38×24 foot American flag on top of an 80 ft. pole.

The flag is located at the entrance into Woodland on Highway 15. The ceremony also served as the town’s official kick-off into the 2018 political season.

Several local and statewide candidates were invited to speak. They’re all seeking the 125 votes in Woodland.

Lee-Ann Turner, a candidate for a Chancery Court Judge position, says it’s events like Saturday that make campaigning fun.

“Today in Woodland we are raising the flag. It’s been great to meet people, to get out and let people know who I am and my experience and to meet they wonderful people in Woodland,” said Turner.

Woodland is the state’s 17th-smallest town.