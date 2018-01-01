New Year’s Day Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Police in north Alabama say four people suffered gunshot wounds in a New Year’s Day shooting.

Local news outlets report that multiple shooters were involved in the shooting outside the Palladium Event Center in Huntsville shortly after midnight.

Police say one victim is 18 and the others are in their early 20’s.

Paramedics took three of the victims to a hospital, while the fourth arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Authorities said two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the injuries suffered by the other two weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Noxubee County Rape Arrest
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Temps Remain Below Freezing Today.
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New Year’s Eve Shoots Up Firework Sales
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup