New Year’s Day traditions and rising food prices

The prices of our favorite New Year's foods could be higher this year, and according to CBS News, food prices have increased by 11.3 percent.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -During this time of year, most people are getting prepared for a New Year’s Day tradition.

“Always have to have black-eyed peas, but you got to put the bacon in with the black-eyed peas, and we always like to have ham if we have any of it leftover from Christmas,” said Columbus native Ann Jordan.

“I think that the New Year’s food that I eat that brings me good luck is black-eyed peas, cornbread, and yams,” said Caledonia native Ella Scott.

Jordan gives her perspective on the unstable economy.

“I think that it is the economy,” Jordan said. “I think that the inflation has not been this bad in years. I know we have been in times where inflation and the cost of gas and food were higher but it seemed to be under control, and now it seems to be out of control again”

