New Year’s weekend brought near 200 crashes on Mississippi highways

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The New Year’s weekend brought near 200 crashes on Mississippi highways.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports 2 deaths for their New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, one in Desoto County. The other, in Hinds County.

Troopers with MHP wrote near 15,000 tickets, made 279 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 178 crashes resulting in 25 injuries.

The fatal crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.